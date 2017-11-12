A man had to be rescued by paramedics on Saturday after his arm was caught in a conveyor belt at a compost farm in Centurion‚ south of Pretoria.

According to Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Dollman‚ the 39-year-old suffered serious injuries to his right arm and was taken to hospital for surgical treatment.

"The man’s arm was trapped in the conveyor belt system and other workers had to break the system to free his arm prior to the arrival of the paramedics‚" Dollman said. Once stabilised‚ the man was transported to a specialised trauma unit in Johannesburg for urgent surgery.