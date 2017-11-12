South Africa

Three Limpopo boys die after apparently eating something

12 November 2017 - 17:42 By Timeslive
The three children died after being admitted to the Voortrekker Hospital in the town.
Image: Tyler Olson/ 123RF.com

Limpopo police are investigating the deaths of three children who are suspected to have died as a result of something they ate.

The children‚ who were from Mokopane‚ died after being admitted to the Voortrekker Hospital in the town.

“It is alleged that five children ate something and subsequently started having some complications until they were taken to the hospital.

"Two died upon admissions in hospital‚ the third one died later and the two others‚ aged 9 and 11 years old‚ are still admitted in hospital for medical treatment‚” Limpopo police said in a statement.

The three boys who died were seven-year-old Paballo Selota‚ 15-year-old Tshepo Tlou and 10-year-old Memeza Elias Mulaudzi.

“The cause of death of all these children is still unknown but the police investigations including the autopsy will tell as they are still unfolding. The police investigations are still continuing‚” police said.

