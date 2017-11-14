South Africa's influential power couple Henry Badenhorst and Gary Frisch - who founded Gaydar‚ one of the world’s most successful online dating agencies - have both fallen to their deaths‚ ten years apart.

Gaydar managing director Rob Curtis‏ has confirmed that Badenhorst died in Johannesburg on Saturday. He fell from the 23rd floor of the Michelangelo hotel.

"Eighteen years ago‚ Henry and his partner Gary revolutionised the way that gay men meet and in doing so created a safer environment for LGBT people everywhere. We are shocked and saddened to hear of Henry's passing and send our sincerest sympathies to Henry's friends and family‚" Curtis tweeted.

The Gaydar team shared this message: "To Henry. The man who revolutionised gay dating. Our founder and our friend. Thank you for dreaming. You will be forever in our hearts. Gaydar xxx."

Badenhorst and Frisch launched Gaydar in 1999‚ two years after moving to London. The partners became so successful‚ they featured on the list of Britain’s most influential gay people.

A London inquest heard that the Internet millionaire Frisch‚ 38‚ had somersaulted off the 8th floor balcony of his luxury apartment on the banks of the Thames River in 2007 after an all-night binge on whisky and ketamine‚ described as a dissociative anesthetic for human and veterinary use.

Tributes to Badenhorst are being shared on social media.