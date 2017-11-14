Schoolboy critical after falling from train

A 17-year-old schoolboy was critically injured on Tuesday afternoon when he fell off a moving train at the Daleside Train Station near Henley-On-Klip‚ south of Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said it was understood that the boy had stepped off the moving train and got caught between the platform and train.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the boy lying on the side of the tracks near the platform.

“Paramedics lifted the child onto the platform and immediately assessed him‚ finding that he had sustained numerous injuries leaving him in a critical condition.

“Paramedics immediately treated the boy and provided him with several advanced life support interventions before he was transported to Thelle Mogoerane Hospital for urgent treatment‚” said Meiring.