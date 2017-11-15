A taxi driver‚ believed to be in his 30s‚ was shot dead in his taxi on Wednesday afternoon at the busy Gordon and Hendrik Potgieter Road intersection in Florida‚ west of Johannesburg.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said ER23 paramedics had arrived on the scene at 4.45pm to find the body of the taxi driver lying on the side of the road‚ a short distance away from his vehicle.

The passengers who were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting were sitting on the pavement‚ he said.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained several gunshot wounds which left him in a critical condition.

“CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated‚ in an effort to revive the patient. Unfortunately‚ after some time‚ no vital signs returned and the man was declared dead on the scene.

“Fortunately‚ none of the passengers sustained any injuries in this incident‚” Meiring said.

“The exact cause of the incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations‚” he added.