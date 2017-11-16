An eight-year-old boy with intellectual disability who went missing in Cape Town on Tuesday would often walk off on his own‚ but would always come back home.

SAPS Warrant Officer Leon Van Wyk‚ who is leading the investigation into the boy's disappearance‚ said that Grobani Mahlokozi was “easily distracted” and that his speech impediment made it hard for him to communicate.

“According to his parents it happens often. He often goes off to play but then comes home or is found and brought home by someone‚” Van Wyk told TimesLIVE.

Mahlokozi is the middle of three children and both of his parents are unemployed‚ according to Van Wyk‚ who said they were “very concerned” about him.

Police entered the second day of their search for Mahlokozi on Thursday.

Van Wyk said he was last seen boarding a train to Cape Town from Strand at around 4pm on Tuesday.

He was wearing a green jersey and blue shorts‚ is dark in complexion‚ and is approximately 1.3m tall‚ police reported.

Finding him “is a huge challenge because of his intellect”‚ the concerned policeman said.

“We are ... hoping someone took him in overnight and will bring him to a police station.”

The public are encouraged to contact the police with any information.