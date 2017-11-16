The new SABC board has been hit by its first resignation‚ just one month after it was appointed.

In a letter to President Jacob Zuma‚ which was shared with MPs‚ board member Rachel Kalidass requested that she be released from her fiduciary duties as a board member with immediate effect.

At the core of her resignation is the appointment process for the positions of group CEO and chief operating officer‚ she said.

Kalidass said the preferred candidates were interviewed for the positions on 31 October. She said she registered concerns about the first choice for the CEO position‚ who had allegations of fraud and corruption hanging over his head‚ and a strong conflict of interest.