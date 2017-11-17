In the space of ten minutes‚ a gang of house robbers struck at three different properties in Durban’s plush Umhlanga suburb on Thursday.

Speed is the hallmark for the heavily armed group who‚ in all three incidents‚ derailed heavy perimeter gates before storming into the homes.

It is understood that the gang‚ numbering as many as seven‚ first struck a home in Moreland Drive.

Marshall Security spokesman Kyle van Reenen said the gunmen derailed the gate and swarmed the property.

“The owners of the house had gone to the front door to investigate the noise and then heard a gunshot. They saw a vehicle fleeing from the scene and thankfully in that incident no one was harmed and nothing was stolen‚” he said.

The group struck again minutes later in Addison Drive.

“The gang derailed the gate and then forced their way through the front door and held the family at gunpoint.”

The gunmen fled the scene after stealing a safe containing valuables.

Van Reenen said the gang then struck a third home in Hambridge Avenue in Somerset Park.

“The gunmen smashed their way inside and held the residents at gunpoint. They locked a woman and her children in a bedroom while they marched her husband through the house to identify places where items of value were kept.”

The man was injured when he was pistol-whipped by one of his attackers.

Van Reenen said two house robberies in Durban North on Wednesday could also likely be linked to the gang.