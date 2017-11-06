South Africa

Security guard shot twice responding to attempted Durban robbery

06 November 2017 - 11:17 By Lwandile Bhengu
Gun. File photo
Gun. File photo
Image: iStock

A security guard is in a criticial condition after he responded to an attempted house robbery in Bluff‚ Durban‚ on Monday morning.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said a Blue Security member was shot twice – in the leg and abdomen – when he responded to a call in Maxwell Street on the Bluff.

He said paramedics stabilised the security guard‚ as well as an occupant of the house who sustained minor injuries‚ and then transported them to a nearby hospital.

Bluff SAPS have arrived on the scene

This is a developing story.

READ MORE

Slain KZN taxi official named

The slain taxi official who was gunned down in a hail of bullets on Sunday has been identified as Sibusiso Obed Nkomonde.
News
4 hours ago

Gunman kills 26 at Texas church service

A black-clad gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire on a small town Texas church during Sunday morning services, killing 26 people and ...
News
7 hours ago

Residents against 'living with the dead'

Residents in a block of flats overlooking a funeral parlour are not happy about the prospect of living next door to corpses in Pietermaritzburg.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Van Breda trial: The most damning question of all South Africa
  2. Tony Yengeni's mother escapes house fire South Africa
  3. Woman fished out of Cape harbour with a crane South Africa
  4. KZN student's 246km/h freeway dash ends in handcuffs South Africa
  5. Five holes in Van Breda’s story South Africa

Latest Videos

Gunman massacres at least 26 people in Texas church
Mpumalanga man builds his own pedal car from scrap
X