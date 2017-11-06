A security guard is in a criticial condition after he responded to an attempted house robbery in Bluff‚ Durban‚ on Monday morning.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said a Blue Security member was shot twice – in the leg and abdomen – when he responded to a call in Maxwell Street on the Bluff.

He said paramedics stabilised the security guard‚ as well as an occupant of the house who sustained minor injuries‚ and then transported them to a nearby hospital.

Bluff SAPS have arrived on the scene

This is a developing story.