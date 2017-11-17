Nel has lying Jiba in sights

Abrahams has refused to prosecute Jiba, despite the NPA's own advisers providing him with an opinion stating that she should be prosecuted.

A source close to Abrahams said the NPA boss was furious and believed he was right not to prosecute Jiba.

"He sees this as undermining his authority," the source said.

The charges against Jiba, said AfriForum head Kallie Kriel, stemmed from her attempts to have former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Major-General Johan Booysen prosecuted for racketeering as the alleged leader of a police "death squad".

But Booysen and AfriForum believe Jiba's charging of him stems from his pursuit of Thoshan Panday, a KwaZulu-Natal businessman perceived to be an ally of President Jacob Zuma.