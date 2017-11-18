Four people were killed in a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle on Friday afternoon on the N17 at the Leandra Toll Plaza in Mpumalanga‚ paramedics said.

Five people sustained moderate injuries in the accident

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 16H35‚ they found six patients on the scene and three people who unfortunately showed no signs of life‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“One of the seriously injured was a young girl‚ believed to be three years old. ER24 transported the girl to hospital but unfortunately‚ she passed away in hospital a while later‚” she said.

“The rest of the patients were transported by various medical services to hospital for further medical care.

“The exact circumstance surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”