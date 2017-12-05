How some are commemorating the death of Madiba

Tuesday is the fourth anniversary of the passing of former president Nelson Mandela.

The world mourned the death of the global icon‚ struggle veteran and Nobel peace prize winner after he passed away on December 5 2013.

He spent 27 years in prison on Robben Island after being convicted for his activism against apartheid. He became the first democratically elected president of South Africa in 1994 and stepped down in 1999.

Here is how some are commemorating his life:

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is hosting an event entitled “Remembering Madiba: Unthreading a Legacy” at their offices in Houghton in Johannesburg.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa will deliver the keynote address. Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe will also be in attendance.

The foundation will unveil their project for Mandela’s centenary birthday next year and the Unthreading Mandela exhibition.