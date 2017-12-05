Parents should find alternative measures to discipline their children other than dish out corporal punishment as this results in mental abuse and doesn't create solutions.

That’s the message from the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission).

"Children thrive in discipline and they do much better in an environment where discipline is consistent where they are made to understand what is right and what is wrong. I and many other do not condone the physical abuse of children on whatever grounds‚" said CRL Commission chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva.

Speaking at a panel discussion at commission’s head office in Johannesburg on Tuesday under the theme "Alternatives to corporal punishment"‚ Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said communities should seek to protect children instead of creating more problems which may have a negative mental effect on them.