Tweets commemorate the passing of Madiba
Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of the death of former statesman Nelson Mandela. His life was characterised by political upheavals and the dawn of a new democratic dispensation in South Africa.
The occasion was commemorated widely on social media by a series of tributes.
Here is a selection of tweets:
Cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro tweeted one of his images of Mandela standing atop the world. “4 years ago today the world bid farewell to an icon – #NelsonMandela – RIP‚” he tweeted.
4 years ago today the world bid farewell to an icon- #NelsonMandela - RIP https://t.co/Qz35Z7oa6U pic.twitter.com/LdkIWNlcVQ— Zapiro (@zapiro) December 5, 2017
Minister of arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa said on Twitter: “On this day in 2013‚ our nation became poorer with the loss of a founding father of our democracy‚ a tenacious freedom fighter who sacrificed dearly for the fruits of political freedom that we enjoy today‚ late President uTata Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.”
On this day in 2013, our nation became poorer with the loss of a founding father of our democracy, a tanacious freedom fighter, who sacrificed dearly for the fruits of political freedom that we enjoy today, late President uTata Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. #NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/x2pNh8TyLy— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) December 5, 2017
Former minister of reconstruction and development during the Mandela presidency Jay Naidoo tweeted: “The time has come for us to Reimagine. Redesign. Reorganize. The Vision and the Action to drive our dream of a better #SA for all 55 m citizens. #activecitizen #servantleadership #NelsonMandela.”
The time has come for us to Reimagine. Redesign. Reorganize. The Vision and the Action to drive our dream of a better #SA for all 55 m citizens. #activecitizen #servantleadership #NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/0iVPW6a56a— Jay Naidoo (@Jay_Naidoo) December 5, 2017
ANC presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tweeted: “Today I wish to join the millions in the world in remembering uTata #NelsonMandela‚ a true champion of the poor and excluded.”
Today I wish to join the millions in the world in remembering uTata #NelsonMandela a true champion of the poor and excluded pic.twitter.com/PCZ86A3Mok— Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) December 5, 2017
DA leader Mmusi Maimane tweeted: ”Today we commemorate the passing of the Father of our nation‚ the great Nelson Mandela. His values of a reconciled South Africa for all‚ are values we should continue to fight for & cherish. His leadership of all‚ is still what SA needs. We shall continue his legacy. #MandelaLegacy.”
Today we commemorate the passing of the Father of our nation, the great Nelson Mandela.His values of a reconciled South Africa for all, are values we should continue to fight for & cherish.His leadership of all, is still what SA needs.We shall continue his legacy. #MandelaLegacy— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 5, 2017
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holimisa tweeted: “Commemoration of Madiba”s passing: Rest In Peace Mthembu. The country is yearning for ur leadership style – away from the current schemers & thugs.”
Commemoration of Madiba”s passing: Rest In Peace Mthembu. The country is yearning for ur leadership style - away... https://t.co/vRCMRjLB8L— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) December 5, 2017
Retired Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: “#NelsonMandela was not just the leader of one country‚ he was and remains an inspiration to every country. He knew how to erase boundaries and bring people together. We all can learn from that. #TuesdayThoughts @NelsonMandela.”
#NelsonMandela was not just the leader of one country, he was and remains an inspiration to every country. He knew how to erase boundaries and bring people together. We all can learn from that. #TuesdayThoughts @NelsonMandela pic.twitter.com/GxHAe6Gap1— sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 5, 2017
Christo Brand‚ a former Robben Island warder during Mandela’s incarceration‚ tweeted: “Four years ago today we lost Nelson Mandela. My prisoner‚ my friend. Gone but never forgotten. His spirit lives on. Thinking of his family and friends at this time. #mandela #madiba #myprisonermyfriend.”
Four years ago today we lost Nelson Mandela. My prisoner, my friend. Gone but never forgotten. His spirit lives on. Thinking of his family and friends at this time. #mandela #madiba #myprisonermyfriend pic.twitter.com/BZw8Y2HBgq— Christo Brand (@christobrand60) December 5, 2017
The Kathrada Foundation tweeted: “Today is the third anniversary of the death of former South African President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. Nelson #Mandela spent 27 years in prison‚ and contributed immensely to the South African liberation struggle. On this day we celebrate the #MandelaLegacy
Today is the third anniversary of the death of former South African President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) December 5, 2017
Nelson #Mandela spent 27 years in prison and contributed immensely to the South African liberation struggle.
On this this day we celebrate the #MandelaLegacy
