South Africa

High Court SMS is fake

07 December 2017 - 19:48 By Timeslive
An SMS circulating asking citizens to appear before the High Court is fake, according to the Office of the Chief Justice. File photo.
An SMS circulating asking citizens to appear before the High Court is fake, according to the Office of the Chief Justice. File photo.
Image: iStock

The Office of the Chief Justice says a SMS circulating asking citizens to appear before the High Court is fake.

According to its statement issued on Thursday‚ the SMS is circulating particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The Office of the Chief Justice wishes to alert members of the public that the High Court does not issue SMSes with notices for court appearances. Members of the public who receive such an SMS are advised to disregard it.”

The statement included this example of the SMS: “You are to appear before the high court on 07/12/17. Please view the case documents on http://court8.890m.com/case77213/open.php for more information. Kind Regards.”

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Metrorail’s own stats show how bad its service is South Africa
  2. High Court SMS is fake South Africa
  3. IN PICS | Counterfeit clothing worth over R45-million seized in Jozi South Africa
  4. Court rules law on unilateral deductions to salary, unconstitutional South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X