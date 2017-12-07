High Court SMS is fake

The Office of the Chief Justice says a SMS circulating asking citizens to appear before the High Court is fake.

According to its statement issued on Thursday‚ the SMS is circulating particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The Office of the Chief Justice wishes to alert members of the public that the High Court does not issue SMSes with notices for court appearances. Members of the public who receive such an SMS are advised to disregard it.”

The statement included this example of the SMS: “You are to appear before the high court on 07/12/17. Please view the case documents on http://court8.890m.com/case77213/open.php for more information. Kind Regards.”