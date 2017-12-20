Pre-Christmas shopping may be disrupted on Friday when supermarket workers down tools.

The South African Commercial‚ Catering and Allied Workers Union and Congress of South African Trade Unions have announced a planned one-day nationwide strike by Saccawu members at Shoprite Checkers on Friday 22 December 2017.

Cosatu said the protected strike was expected to be supported by more than 30‚000 Saccawu members working for the supermarket chain.

The workers demands include a reversal of changes to working hours‚ the reinstatement of Sandton Checkers employees who were dismissed for protesting against these changes‚ safe transport for workers who work night shifts and a guaranteed number of minimum working hours for part-time workers.

"The union will be holding various marches and protests in various towns all across the country on the same day‚" said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla. "The federation calls for solidarity action from other workers and shoppers on the day of the strike."

The group is being contacted for comment.