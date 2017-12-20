Let’s just start here: the Dalai Lama has been to “more than 67 countries”‚ His Holiness’s official website tells us.

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic says he has been to 138.

Mmm Hm.

Far be it from me to question the coach’s honesty. I will not be asking him to produce his passport stamps for evidence.

But at some stage one would like Sredojevic to qualify that statement made recently that South Africa has the worst finishing he has seen in the 138 countries he has been to.

Not the finishing bit – we already know that.

The 138 countries.

To put that figure in perspective‚ the world’s most-travelled man‚ according to various news sources‚ is Canadian Mike Spencer Bown.

It took him 23 years of backpacking to get to all 195 of the world’s countries.

Sredojevic‚ unless he had a spell as an air hostess he’s not told anyone about in a previous career‚ certainly did not have much time for backpacking in-between being a player from 1987 to 1994‚ and coach since.

Which is fine‚ if the coach is exaggerating.

But perhaps not so much when it’s made in a reference supposed to make a dig at the standard of South African football.

And especially not when his team‚ having shown some early signs of improvement‚ begin to sag in results.

That starts to smack of – and countryman and Kaizer Chiefs and fellow Pirates coach Vladimir Vermezovic was a repeat offender at this – blaming the football in the country and not the coach.

And then one begins to question just how genuine that big charm offensive has been since Sredojevic’s arrival‚ and glowing praise of his environment.

Because it all starts to sound a little like excuse-making in preparation for things going wrong‚ and confident coaches surely don’t bother with that ploy.

It’s been five months of Micho at Pirates‚ and five months in which you start to question: just where are Bucs still going?