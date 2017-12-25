Man accidentally shot as his dogs attack security guard

A well-known Mandini man is in critical condition after being shot in the head on Christmas Day in Ilembe‚ on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.

The man‚ a Renckens Spar manager‚ was working on his vehicle outside his home when a security guard accidentally shot him in an attempt to ward off the man's dogs.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst said the security guard had been walking down the street. The man had left the gate open and the guard said the dogs were about to attack him‚ so he fired a warning shot‚ which accidentally hit the man‚ according to Herbst.

He said the man was in critical condition and was being transported to Umhlanga Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.