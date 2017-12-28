Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng has alleged that three-year-old Latoya Gwam died while being transported to hospital‚ not at his church.

Motsoeneng‚ known as Pastor Mboro‚ spoke to the media on Thursday after visiting Latoya’s mother‚ Nontombi Gwam‚ in Daveyton‚ Ekurhuleni.

“I did the right thing. I called the ambulance first of all‚” he said‚ but questioned the level of care provided by emergency services. He was reacting to a furore over the death of the child on Sunday.

“It was diarrhoea and dehydration. It did not look like the child was dying now when she came (to the church). We called the ambulance. In your mind you would think that the ambulance would take 15 minutes. That’s what was on our minds. The lady was supposed to come with a stretcher (into the church)‚” he said.

He claimed that medical staff waited at the church door. “Stand at the door with a stretcher. You can’t let me carry the child and put her there and we argue for almost 20 minutes for you to put the oxygen.