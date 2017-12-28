South Africa

Three wounded in shooting incident in Turffontein

28 December 2017 - 18:36 By Timeslive
Three people were wounded in a shooting incident in Great Britain Street in Turffontein in the south of Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon‚ according to paramedics.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 15H56‚ there were a crowd of people in the street. Upon further assessment‚ paramedics found three men who sustained gunshot wounds. Their injuries ranged from moderate to serious.

“ER24‚ as well as other medical services on the scene‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

“The exact details surrounding the incident were not yet known to our paramedics but the police will be investigating the matter‚” she added.

