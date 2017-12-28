Nine suspects have been arrested in the Cape Town suburb of Table View after allegedly being found in possession of illegal firearms and stolen vehicles.

The suspects were arrested after being pulled over by police whose attention was drawn to “suspicious activity” in the parking area of a shopping mall.

“The members were not comfortable with the presence of three motor vehicles circling the vicinity‚ and decided to pull them over and approach the occupants‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Captai n FC van Wyk.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that two of the three vehicles‚ a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Etios were reported stolen in Mfuleni during October 2017 and in Lingelethu West earlier this month‚” he said.

Van Wyk said the occupants and the vehicles were searched‚ which resulted in the discovery of two firearms‚ one without a serial number and one stolen in Delft during October.

“Nine suspects aged between 20 and 36 were arrested and are due to make a court appearance in Cape Town for the illegal possession of firearms and the possession of stolen property‚ once they have been charged‚” he added.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape‚ Lt-Gen KE Jula‚ commended the members on their swift action‚ and expressed his satisfaction that these criminals were stopped in their tracks from committing more crimes.