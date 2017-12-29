South Africa

Long road to recovery ahead for acid attack victim

29 December 2017 - 16:19 By Nico Gous
Tracy Samuels was admitted to the burns unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto. She sustained second degree burns to the face and upper body.
Image: Supplied

A woman who was severely burnt in an acid attack on Christmas Eve in Johannesburg is facing a long road to recovery.

Tracy Samuels‚ 39‚ was drenched with acid - a raw form of acetone used to clean surfaces – and set on fire in the horrific attack.

“She is on the road to recovery‚” said her uncle‚ Leonard Scott-Turner‚ on Friday. He added that her condition remained unchanged.

She was admitted to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto for treatment.

A man‚ who was subsequently arrested‚ allegedly attacked her during an argument over a person with whom she had been chatting on social media.

Scott-Turner said he expected the recovery process to take between two and three months.

Police spokesperson Captain Walter Spencer said a 43-year-old man appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

He was released after the case was not put on the court roll and was sent back for further investigation. A future court date will be set once the further investigation is complete and the docket is returned to the court.

The police are investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH). The charge can be changed at a later stage.

- Additional reporting by Kyle Cowan

