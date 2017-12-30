“My parrot wants to go up in the cable car. He is very tame and sits on my shoulder. Is this allowed?”

With just under a million visitors from all over the world using the cable car to get to the top of Table Mountain‚ there are bound to be plenty of questions.

And this was one that made it onto a list of the silliest questions of 2017 compiled by the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company.

“Our Cableway reception and social media teams are inundated with questions daily and some of them are just downright silly‚” said the cableway company on its blog on Friday.

The cableway‚ which has been operating since October 1929‚ welcomed its 26th millionth visitor during the course of 2017.

But dogs and animals are not allowed to undertake the journey by cable car‚ unless they are guide dogs‚ as fellow visitors may not be comfortable with the idea or be allergic to animal hair.

Here is a list of some of the peculiar questions from visitors‚ fielded by staff in 2017:

- How far is it from Pretoria to Table Mountain?

- In which province is Table Mountain?

- Is there a play park for children on the mountain?

- For the Kidz Season Special where one adult who pays full price and can take 2 children up in the cable car for free

– can the children come down with the adult or do you have to purchase extra tickets for them?

- What does a return ticket mean?

- Can I book tickets for Hartebeespoort Dam?

- Can I go to Robben Island with the Hip Hop Bus?

- I took the 107 Camps Bay bus. I’m here by Camps Bay

– who is going to fetch me? I’ve booked a bus.

- If we go up in the cable car and the wind becomes to strong and you have to close‚ do you leave the visitors up there and how do they get down from the mountain?

- Is there a bus that will take me to the top of the mountain?

- What does ‘intermittent’ mean?

- Do you have a shuttle that will fetch me from the station/airport/V&A Waterfront?

- At what time does the cable car leave from the V&A Waterfront?

- Where does the red cable car sleep at night?

- Table Mountain‚ what is the meaning of life?

- How to I type the at sign to email you at info@tablemountain.net?

- Why isn’t your email address refundsuptablemountain.net?

- My daughter is 3 and goes up for free. Was I meant to somehow book for her even though she doesn’t pay?

- When you write "visibility zero”‚ does it mean that from the top you cannot see anything down?

- How much to climb on top of the mountain? For hiking?