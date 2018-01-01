Police kill man in Joburg

Policeman fatally shot a man in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg‚ in the early of New Year’s Day.

Police spokesman Kay Makhubela said: "People were fighting … when police intervened. The man tried to attack them and police retaliated and shot back."

He said police were investigating the shooting.

Makhubela said that Hillbrow was rather quiet last night.

Two people who had been stabbed were sent to a hospital.

Police also found a shack on fire inside a building. "People went to the building with the purpose of conducting of an operation. They couldn't go in because of smoke all over the building."