South Africa

Struggle stalwart Keorapetse Kgositsile dies at age of 79

03 January 2018 - 15:42 By Timeslive
Professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile. File photo.
Image: Tshepo Kekana. © Sunday World

Struggle stalwart and National Poet Laureate Prof Keorapetse Kgositsile died at the age of 79 on Wednesday‚ SABC news reported.

The ANC Greater Johannesburg region also confirmed the news of his death on Twitter.

Messages of condolences started pouring in as soon as news of his death broke

