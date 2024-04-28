South Africa

Five killed in crash outside Belfast in Mpumalanga

28 April 2024 - 12:17 By TIMESLIVE
The mangled remains of two cars that crashed outside Belfast on Saturday night, leaving five people dead.
Image: Supplied

Five people have died in a horrific car crash on the N4 in Wonderfontein near Belfast, the Mpumalanga department of community safety said on Sunday. 

The incident happened on Saturday night.

Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said a Volkswagen Polo crashed into a Chevrolet light delivery vehicle. 

Four people died on the scene while the fifth victim, the driver of the Polo, later died in hospital.

Two people injured in the accident remain in hospital.

“It is not clear as to what caused the crash. However, it is suspected one of the drivers may have lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road before crashing into a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. The investigation is already under way,” said Mmusi. 

Meanwhile, acting MEC for community safety. Busisiwe Shiba said motorists should always obey the rules, adding that most crashes were avoidable. 

TimesLIVE

Woman drowns after accidentally driving vehicle off a ship in Gqeberha harbour

In a freak accident, the vehicle terminal employee drove the Ford Ranger into the sea.
News
3 days ago

Three killed in light aircraft accident in Mpumalanga

Three people were killed and one person was injured in a light aircraft crash outside Emalahleni on Sunday.
News
6 days ago

Limpopo health department packaging remains of 42 identified victims of Easter bus crash

The Limpopo health department on Monday said its officials had started packaging the remains of the 42 identified victims of the horrific bus crash ...
News
6 days ago

RAF gets legal rap over the knuckles over AG findings

The adoption of a new accounting standard saw the Road Accident Fund write off more than R300bn in liabilities
News
6 days ago
