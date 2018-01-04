Bathers were pleasantly surprised when an elephant seal washed ashore and decided to settle down for some much needed rest at Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape.

NSRI Jeffreys Bay crew Elaine and Ernie Schmidt responded to calls for help on Wednesday and found the young seal‚ seemingly in good health‚ on the beach at Walskipper in Aston Bay.

“As members of the public came to observe the seal‚ or arriving on the beach to simply spend their day on the beach‚ the seal would move toward them‚ resulting in them having to move away. The public responded positively‚ respecting the animal's need for space and an opportunity to rest in peace. After about an hour and a half the animal settled down and slept‚” said Schmidt.

Dr Greg Hoffmeyr from the Animal Stranding Network in Port Elizabeth was contacted and suggested that the seal be moved to a quieter area so it could rest.