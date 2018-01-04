The search for a Centurion man who has been missing for days in the Drakensberg has been scaled back‚ with police and military personnel withdrawn from the mountains.

Mark Grobler left the Cathedral Peak Hotel on Boxing Day on a four-day trek which would have taken him into the mountains.

The 25-year-old man was due to return on December 29‚ and when he failed to check in a search was launched.

During the search effort a police helicopter crashed near Cathedral Peak on New Year's Day. Officers and a search dog sustained minor injuries.