South Africa

Search scaled back for hiker missing in Drakensberg

04 January 2018 - 13:55 By Jeff Wicks
A police helicopter crashed near Cathedral Peak on New Year's Day during the search for a Centurion man.
A police helicopter crashed near Cathedral Peak on New Year's Day during the search for a Centurion man.
Image: SUPPLIED

The search for a Centurion man who has been missing for days in the Drakensberg has been scaled back‚ with police and military personnel withdrawn from the mountains.

Mark Grobler left the Cathedral Peak Hotel on Boxing Day on a four-day trek which would have taken him into the mountains.

The 25-year-old man was due to return on December 29‚ and when he failed to check in a search was launched.

During the search effort a police helicopter crashed near Cathedral Peak on New Year's Day. Officers and a search dog sustained minor injuries.

KwaZulu-Natal cops and search dog survive 'Berg helicopter crash

A police helicopter crashed in the Drakensberg in the vicinity of Cathedral Peak on Monday morning.
News
3 days ago

A source with knowledge of the search operation said that officers and members of the search party had scaled back their effort.

“Members of the Ladysmith K9 unit are still being deployed to search but other members have pulled out‚” he said.

The rescuers had searched all the routes which would have been accessible to Grobler without success.

“We searched a large area where he would have been able to traverse. We did not find any trace of him and none of his possessions‚” the source added.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. WATCH | At least 20 dead in horror train crash‚ number expected to rise South Africa
  2. Shosholoza Meyl passenger 'felt the impact' South Africa
  3. Cape Winelands farms evacuated due to sulphuric acid spill South Africa
  4. Tearful bride-to-be cries her way to safety South Africa
  5. IEB matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X