Tourist in hospital after knife attack on Cape Town beach
An Egyptian tourist is recovering in hospital after robbers repeatedly stabbed him on a Cape Town beach.
The 39-year-old was walking on the beach bordering Klein Slangkop Private Estate in Kommetjie on Saturday when he was confronted by two men with knives.
Police spokesman FC Van Wyk said: “The suspects demanded cash and his belongings. One suspect grabbed the complainant’s phone and he tried to run away. He was then attacked and sustained multiple stab wounds to his back‚ leg and behind the ear.
“He ran to Klein Slangkop parking area near the lighthouse where he found SAPS members and he reported the incident. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”
National Sea Rescue Institute Kommetjie station commander Ian Klopper said there were concerns that the tourist’s lung had been punctured.
NSRI medics treated the man for nine stab wounds‚ said Klopper. “Although in a serious condition he was stabilised on the beach before being moved to the car park by NSRI medics‚ assisted by CMR [Cape Medical Response] paramedics and local security neighbourhood watch members‚” said Klopper.
“A CMR ambulance transported the patient to hospital in a serious but stable condition.”
The attack was the second on Long Beach‚ between Kommetjie and Noordhoek‚ in just over five weeks.
At the end of November‚ Austrian couple Klaus and Johanna Michl were attacked by a knife-wielding man who stole their belongings.
Klaus‚ 63‚ was stabbed five times in the abdomen and chest‚ and Johanna‚ 68‚ was stabbed in her neck.
