Tourist in hospital after knife attack on Cape Town beach

An Egyptian tourist is recovering in hospital after robbers repeatedly stabbed him on a Cape Town beach.

The 39-year-old was walking on the beach bordering Klein Slangkop Private Estate in Kommetjie on Saturday when he was confronted by two men with knives.

Police spokesman FC Van Wyk said: “The suspects demanded cash and his belongings. One suspect grabbed the complainant’s phone and he tried to run away. He was then attacked and sustained multiple stab wounds to his back‚ leg and behind the ear.

“He ran to Klein Slangkop parking area near the lighthouse where he found SAPS members and he reported the incident. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”

National Sea Rescue Institute Kommetjie station commander Ian Klopper said there were concerns that the tourist’s lung had been punctured.