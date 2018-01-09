A Krugersdorp security company has spoken out against assumptions that the shooting of a black farmworker by a security officer was racially motivated.

A Facebook post by another security company that also operates in the Magaliesburg area has set out to clarify the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting of the 32-year-old on Saturday‚ after he had allegedly stolen a tractor.

The owner and author of the post did not wish for his company's name to be mentioned but told TimesLIVE he felt compelled to post the information after reading incorrect media reports.

"After speaking to people close to the incident and as the facts emerged‚ I felt it necessary to publish the post‚" he explained.

Media initially reported yesterday that the shooter was himself a farmer following a Facebook post containing pictures of the deceased vicitm went viral. Later on Monday however it emerged the farmworker was killed by a security officer.

TimesLIVE has established that the security officer works for a company by the name of Razor Vox.

Police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele referred queries requesting the identity of the farmworker be made public to the National Prosecuting Authority. The NPA's spokesperson Phindi Louw was not immediately available.