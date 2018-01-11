A citywide police crackdown on a drug syndicate saw the arrest of two men and the seizure of a hydroponic dagga lab worth more than R400‚000.

"On further investigation‚ the members arrested a second man in Essenwood Road while he was in his vehicle. He was found in possession of packets of dagga and is suspected of supplying drugs to drug runners‚" Zwane said. He said R18‚000 in cash‚ believed to be the proceeds of drug sales‚ was also found in his possession.

"He was questioned and he took the police to his container at Molweni area‚ Hillcrest‚ where the members searched the container and found the hydroponic dagga plants."

Zwane added that the street value of the drugs and lab equipment is more than R400‚000. Both men are expected to appear in court on Thursday.