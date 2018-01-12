ATM robbery in Vincent‚ East London

The FNB ATM outside Vincent SuperSpar in East London was hit in the early hours of Friday morning.

Thieves appeared to have broken the lights above the ATM’s back door in order to cloak themselves in darkness before cutting a hole in the door to gain access to the workings of the ATM.

A bomb squad was called to the scene earlier on Friday.

Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala described the perpetrators of the crime as professionals.

- DispatchLIVE