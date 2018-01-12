South Africa

ATM robbery in Vincent‚ East London

12 January 2018 - 13:04 By By Tyler Riddin
An FNB ATM at Superspar in Vincent was robbed in the early hours of this morning.
An FNB ATM at Superspar in Vincent was robbed in the early hours of this morning.
Image: TYLER RIDDIN

The FNB ATM outside Vincent SuperSpar in East London was hit in the early hours of Friday morning.

Thieves appeared to have broken the lights above the ATM’s back door in order to cloak themselves in darkness before cutting a hole in the door to gain access to the workings of the ATM.

A bomb squad was called to the scene earlier on Friday.

Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala described the perpetrators of the crime as professionals.

- DispatchLIVE

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Train chemical attack puts two Cape Town children in hospital South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Whale carcass forces closure of Cape Town beach Sci-Tech
  4. 'Are we a s**thole country'? Botswana asks US Africa
  5. Kenya’s president arrives in East London for ANC’s anniversary Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X