The National Prosecuting Authority has thrown the book at global consultancy McKinsey‚ claiming that it colluded with Gupta-linked Trillian and Eskom officials in the theft of R1.6bn from the power utility.

In an affidavit filed in the North Gauteng High Court in December and obtained on Tuesday‚ the NPA accused McKinsey of abusing its relationship with Eskom to create a “veil of legitimacy” that allowed Trillian to “unlawfully drain” R600-million over a six-month period from Eskom without a contract from the cash-strapped power utility.

Criminal acts identified in an affidavit by Knorx Molelle of the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) included that payments were made based on fraudulent invoices with no services rendered‚ thanks to the collusion of Eskom officials‚ and “deliberate and fraudulent circumvention of Eskom’s supply chain management processes”.

This is the first step to recover an estimated R50-billion allegedly looted from public coffers by the Guptas and their associates. Molelle said on Tuesday that this was one of six similar cases currently being prioritised‚ with another 11 in the pipeline being pursued by a team of 20 officials from the NPA’s specialised commercial crimes unit and AFU‚ national Treasury and the Financial Intelligence Centre.