“For the asset forfeiture procedures we opted for a much quicker approach‚ which is the civil forfeiture‚ which is not necessarily dependent on a criminal conviction. We were able to make some serious inroads‚ with the view of assuring that we identify and freeze the assets before it’s too late‚ realising that the actual criminal investigation is going to take some time‚” he said.

Molelle said that in terms of the current order‚ both Trillian and McKinsey had indicated their willingness to return the funds.

“From our engagement to date with Trillian there has been an indication and willingness to cooperate with a view of ensuring the undue benefit is returned to the state. This is just one of the many applications that we are currently seized with. The loss that we intend to recover is actually substantially a lot more than what we currently have.

“We have about 17 matters to the estimated value of around R50-billion that needs to come back to the fiscus‚” he said. Acting head of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU)‚ Advocate Malini Govender‚ also interviewed by the broadcaster‚ denied rumours that warrants had been issued for the Gupta brothers or any other person in relation to state capture.

“The reality is that no applications have been made to the prosecutors that are seized with this matter‚” she said‚ explaining that matters of this level of complexity were usually investigated until trial ready before anyone was taken to court.