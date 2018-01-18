Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the inquiry into state capture must use the report compiled by her predecessor‚ Thuli Madonsela‚ as a starting point for investigations.

“As indicated on page 354‚ paragraph 8.6 of the report and confirmed by the Court (paragraph 4.1 of the judgment) in the State of Capture report review judgment‚ Deputy Chief Justice Zondo must investigate all the issues using the record of the investigation and the State of Capture report as a starting point.

My view is that the report and judgment do not limit the issues to be investigated‚ but provide the starting point for the commission.