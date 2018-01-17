Expect explosives in state capture probe: Mbalula

“You must not be shocked by what you see (with the) asset forfeiture reports‚ there is going to be bombs that are going to come in relation to this issue of corruption…” Mbalula said in Pretoria on Wednesday.

After years of seeming disregard for the state capture scandal by law enforcement agencies‚ the AFU has moved swiftly to secure preservation orders against Mckinsey and Trillian soon after the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president.

The AFU obtained the orders on December 14 to freeze assets worth about R1.6-billion belonging to global consultancy McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian. The matter is in relation to a controversial deal with Eskom.