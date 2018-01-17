South Africa

Expect explosives in state capture probe: Mbalula

17 January 2018 - 18:19 By Sipho Mabena
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said all the reported matters were on the police radar‚ saying police were out to rid the country of corruption.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said all the reported matters were on the police radar‚ saying police were out to rid the country of corruption.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

The Asset Forfeiture Unit’s dramatic pursuit of R50-billion in state capture cases is but the beginning of more explosive developments into the Gupta family state dealings‚ Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has said.

Mbalula said criminal cases have been opened in relation to the state capture saga‚ adding that police have also initiated cases and that there were “no holy cows”.

NPA throws the book at McKinsey for 'theft' of R1.6bn from Eskom

The National Prosecuting Authority has thrown the book at global consultancy McKinsey‚ claiming that it colluded with Gupta-linked Trillian and Eskom ...
News
12 hours ago

“You must not be shocked by what you see (with the) asset forfeiture reports‚ there is going to be bombs that are going to come in relation to this issue of corruption…” Mbalula said in Pretoria on Wednesday.

After years of seeming disregard for the state capture scandal by law enforcement agencies‚ the AFU has moved swiftly to secure preservation orders against Mckinsey and Trillian soon after the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president.

The AFU obtained the orders on December 14 to freeze assets worth about R1.6-billion belonging to global consultancy McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian. The matter is in relation to a controversial deal with Eskom.

Parliament says 'state capture' asset freeze must be done 'without fear or favour'

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Tuesday welcomed news that the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) is planning to ...
Politics
1 day ago

Mbalula said all the reported matters were on the police radar‚ saying police were out to rid the country of corruption.

The minister said the investigation into state capture was an untelevised revolution and that tackling these sensitive cases was important for society’s trust in state law enforcement and prosecution functionaries.

- TimesLIVE

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Police go local with resources to confront rampant crime South Africa
  2. When Bronwen Jones couldn’t find a suitable school for her adopted blind ... South Africa
  3. Expect explosives in state capture probe: Mbalula South Africa
  4. BREAKING: Gauteng head of mental health Manamela resigns South Africa
  5. Basson wins challenge on professors deciding his sentence for misconduct South Africa

Latest Videos

Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders
Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
X