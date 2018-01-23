Two brothers are expected to appear in the Mbibane Magistrate's Court near Siyabuswa on Tuesday for allegedly killing their own brother‚ Mpumalanga police said.

The pair‚ aged 25 and 47‚ are alleged to have killed their 36-year-old brother following a dispute over their inheritance‚ said Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

"[It is] reported [they accused] him of being the sole beneficiary of their parents' inheritance. That‚ according to them‚ turned him to be a rich man while they are poor‚" said Bhembe.

Police believe the pair went to their sibling's house‚ where an argument ensued.

"They then reportedly started assaulting him with open hands and fists as well as bricks when he fell to the ground‚" said Bhembe.

The pair allegedly fled the scene while their brother was rushed to hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.