One person is reported dead after a bus and a truck collided on the M1 in Johannesburg‚ just before Empire Road.

Metro police spokesperson Edna Mamonyane said traffic was badly affected by the accident.

"We urge motorists to use the M2 and then off-ramp onto Joe Slovo. They will then connect with the M1 at Houghton‚" Mamonyane said.

According to her‚ the clearing of the scene will take a while.

Reports said that the highway was closed and that major delays were expected from Southgate.