One dead after bus and truck collision
One person is reported dead after a bus and a truck collided on the M1 in Johannesburg‚ just before Empire Road.
Metro police spokesperson Edna Mamonyane said traffic was badly affected by the accident.
"We urge motorists to use the M2 and then off-ramp onto Joe Slovo. They will then connect with the M1 at Houghton‚" Mamonyane said.
According to her‚ the clearing of the scene will take a while.
Reports said that the highway was closed and that major delays were expected from Southgate.
Traffic Alert. A major accident has occurred just before on M1 north at Empire Rd. Where one person has died this morning 23 January , motorists are advised to use M2 Joe Slovo off ramp and to join the M1 north in Houghton in order to avoid the accident scene.Wayne Minnaar JMPD pic.twitter.com/WGs00lJt73— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) January 23, 2018
JHB - M1 North (Update), #BusCrash before Empire Road - HEAVY QUEUE from Ormonde - use alternative routes— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 23, 2018
