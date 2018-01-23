The Congress of SA Trade Unions in the Western Cape has called on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the water crisis faced by the City of Cape Town.

In an open letter written to Ramaphosa and Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane‚ Cosatu said the water crisis was a threat not just to Cape Town but the entire country.

“This crisis is due to the less than adequate management of water in the Western Cape‚ by all levels of government. The new water situation in the country is causing serious challenges in many provinces‚ with Western Cape‚ Eastern Cape and Free State the worse affected at the moment.

“The situation in the Western Cape is however the most desperate with the management thereof leaving much to be desired. The water will run out if the rain patterns don’t do something unusual for this time of the year.