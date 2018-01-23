At just nine-years-old‚ Skyler Carmichael has signed on to become the country's retail queen of slime.

Tubs of her slime and DIY kits have been picked up by supermarket giant Spar.

Orders soared after a Sunday Times article last year on the 500 orders that the slime had attracted from Swaziland.

"There was a lot of interest from the public and fans of Skyler's slime to make it more accessible to the public so we approached a few companies and Spar was the first corporation to partner with her‚" said her mother‚ Dreshni Carmichael.

Just months ago the Crawford Preparatory North Coast pupil made about 50 bottles of slime in her parents' garage every second day to supply her classmates and local businesses.

But now‚ her parents are talking about premises for a slime factory and the young entrepreneur has even hired her first employee to help with production.

"This was a difficult decision for Skyler because she was concerned about her intellectual property‚" her mother said.

Skyler won't give away her trade secrets‚ but slime is usually made from borax‚ food colouring‚ water and‚ the most expensive ingredient‚ glue.

The slime-making craze started last year as thousands of children around the world shared gooey recipes online.