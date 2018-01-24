South Africa

Eskom wants another R66.6bn from us!

24 January 2018 - 12:49 By Timeslive
Image: John Liebenberg

While a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption at Eskom is currently being held‚ it's emerged that the power utility thinks it is owed R66.6 billion in back payments.

Eskom’s third multi-year determination (MYPD3) Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) applications for year 2 (2014/15)‚ year 3 (2015/16) and year 4 (2016/17) have been published for comment by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

Activist group Outa spotted the notice and reacted with shock.

The RCA is described by government as "a monitoring and tracking mechanism that compares certain uncontrollable costs and revenues assumed in the MYPD decision (made by Nersa) to actual costs and revenues incurred by Eskom".

Public hearings will be held from May.

The regulator’s decision is expected on August 29.

See how to make submissions on the Nersa website.

In 2014‚ Nersa approved a RCA balance of R7.8 billion for the second Multi-Year Price Determination (MYPD2) control period‚ 2010 to 2013.

Meanwhile‚ a month ago‚ Eskom expressed disappointment at Nersa's decision to grant it a 5.23% tariff hike for the 2018/19 financial year‚ instead of the 19.9% increase it had asked for.

