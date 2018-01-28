The South African Revenue Service has revealed that customs officials at OR Tambo international airport prevented over R6-million in undeclared currency from being smuggled out of the country on Thursday after intercepting two passengers travelling to Dubai.

The passengers were stopped as they were about to board their flight‚ SARS acting spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi said.

“Upon inspection of their checked luggage‚ brown envelopes containing US Dollars in their various denominations were found inside. “The currency was counted in their presence and totalled USD568‚480‚ with an estimated value of R6.7-million. The money was detained by Customs and both passengers were escorted to the ORTIA police station where a criminal case was registered for failure to declare as well as currency smuggling‚” Mkosi said.