A crowd of angry community members gathered outside the court room‚ deriding the policemen who stood watch over the gates.

Maphumulo’s great-granddaughter Minenhle‚ speaking to TimesLIVE from her family home‚ said that her granny's ordeal had begun on Monday last week.

She said a man broke into the room and was in the house for about three hours.

"He asked uGogo if she had ever been raped before and that night he stole some money and ran away‚” she said.