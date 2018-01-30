A 107-year-old woman was killed when she was attacked by a man in her home in Mpophomeni near Howick in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday night.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Social Development‚ the grandmother had been asleep in her room when the attack occurred.

“One of her grandchildren heard a noise around midnight and went to investigate only to run into the suspect trying to escape. The 39-year-old man who was out on parole for two cases of rape was arrested yesterday after he was handed over to police by a member of his family‚” the statement read. Social Development MEC Weziwe Thusi expressed her discord‚ saying that the attack was a testament to how unsafe women were in society.

“This grandmother was attacked in the safety of her home by a man young enough to be her grandchild who is known to the family. In a normal society this young man should have been the one protecting the family.

"We must take comfort in the fact that his own family disapproved of his actions and handed him to police. I wish all families who find themselves in a similar situation would show the courage displayed by this man's family‚” she said.

The man‚ who has yet to be named‚ is expected to appear in the Howick Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.