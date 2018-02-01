READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise
The first digital edition of Times Select is live. Here's what you need to know
When The Times newspaper closed at the end of last year, we promised you a new digital-only publication early in the new year. Now it's here.
Times Select is South Africa’s first digital daily edition, put together by an expert editorial team to tell you what you need to know and why it matters – all in a convenient 20-minute read.
Read today's edition of Times Select >>
What is Times Select?
Times Select retains The Times's sassy tone, which readers loved, and gives you a sharply edited view of the news of the day. It includes South African news exclusive to Times Select as well as a careful selection of other important or interesting national, business, lifestyle, sport and world news.
The top columnists and writers from the former print edition are now available exclusively for Times Select readers: Justice Malala, Ranjeni Munusamy, Tom Eaton, Jonathan Jansen, Darrel Bristow-Bovey, Tony Leon, Wendy Knowler, Andile Ndlovu and more.
Comments or questions?
Email us at feedback@timeslive.co.za
Who can read Times Select?
For the next few weeks, anyone can try out Times Select at no cost simply by registering. If you've already registered on TimesLIVE, BusinessLIVE or SowetanLIVE, you can sign in with the same details.
In April, Times Select will become a product for subscribers only, with daily and monthly rates to be announced soon. (TimesLIVE remains free to read, though.)
Full access for Sunday Times print subscribers
All Sunday Times print subscribers who previously received the print edition of The Times on weekdays have full access to Times Select and won't have to pay once pricing is announced. This is exclusive to existing Sunday Times print subscribers.
If you're one of those subscribers, simply register or sign in on Times Select with the email address you used for your print subscription. Questions? Try our FAQs page or contact us on Tel: 0860 52 52 00 or helpdesk@timeslive.co.za.
How is Times Select different from TimesLIVE?
Unlike news sites that produce a constant stream of breaking news, Times Select cuts through the noise for readers who are overloaded with information or too busy to spend their lives glued to a screen.
TimesLIVE will keep publishing a wide range of free news 24 hours a day, seven days a week, while Times Select will be your unmissable daily snapshot of essential news.
When is Times Select published?
A new edition of Times Select is online daily from Monday to Friday at 5am.
Readers can also sign up for a morning newsletter delivered via email. You'll be asked about this when you register on Times Select – or, if you've already signed in, click on your name at the top of the page (or in the menu bar on a mobile device) to find your newsletter preferences.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE