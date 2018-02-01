READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise

When The Times newspaper closed at the end of last year, we promised you a new digital-only publication early in the new year. Now it's here.

Times Select is South Africa’s first digital daily edition, put together by an expert editorial team to tell you what you need to know and why it matters – all in a convenient 20-minute read.

What is Times Select?

Times Select retains The Times's sassy tone, which readers loved, and gives you a sharply edited view of the news of the day. It includes South African news exclusive to Times Select as well as a careful selection of other important or interesting national, business, lifestyle, sport and world news.

The top columnists and writers from the former print edition are now available exclusively for Times Select readers: Justice Malala, Ranjeni Munusamy, Tom Eaton, Jonathan Jansen, Darrel Bristow-Bovey, Tony Leon, Wendy Knowler, Andile Ndlovu and more.