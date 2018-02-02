South Africa

WATCH | Farmers on the edge: Severe Cape drought forces tough choices

02 February 2018 - 12:51 By Timeslive

Meet the farmers living on the banks of Cape Town's largest water supply, the Theewaterskloof dam.

Meet the Lingenfelders, who have been farming for more than a century on their Rustfontein farm on the banks of Cape Town’s largest water supply, the Theewaterskloof Dam.

Day Zero is around the corner and, as the drought hits farming hard, they too are trying to save water by installing new irrigation systems and state-of-the-art soil moisture sensors.

Once the fruit harvest is complete in April, farmers will switch off the water to their trees, which could devastate future harvests.

