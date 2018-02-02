We'll be flying again soon following 'paperwork discrepancy'‚ says CemAir

The halting of passenger flights for the OR Tambo-based airline came after Certificates of Airworthiness were withdrawn for 24 hours – a period of time that expires at 5am on Saturday.

The decision to withdraw the certificates came after aviation inspectors found during an audit that some of the aircraft services by the airline’s maintenance organisation were released back into service or cleared as airworthy by unqualified personnel.

But in a statement released on CemAir’s social media channels on Friday‚ the airline described the saga as a “paperwork discrepancy”.

“CemAir is working with the (SACCA) to resolve the issue as expeditiously as possible. The airline is making alternate arrangements for passengers on its flights on Friday‚ February 2‚ 2018.