One person was killed and six other people sustained various injuries when two vehicles collided on the D686 between Witbank and Ogies in Mpumalanga on Saturday afternoon‚ paramedics said.

“At approximately 5pm‚ paramedics from ER24 attended the scene where they found a 31-year-old man with fatal injuries. Sadly‚ there was nothing that they could do for him and he was declared dead on scene. It is understood that he was ejected from the vehicle during the crash‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

He said six people were treated for injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“Once treated‚ they were transported to Witbank General Hospital for further care.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the collision is not yet known. “