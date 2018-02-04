Mabuza claims protection order against him nothing more than a political campaign

ANC deputy president David Mabuza has slammed an interim protection order taken out against him by a wealthy Mpumalanga businessman and said it is nothing more than a political smear campaign.

"I welcome the day that I can appear in court to answer these allegations‚" said Mabuza in a statement to TimesLIVE.

On Monday sustainability developer and conservationist Frederick Daniel obtained an interim protection order against Mabuza to stop him from interfering in his business operations and from harassing him‚ his family and staff. He claims that Mabuza has been behind the stopping of his applications to secure permits to operate his business - a nature reserve which is the gateway to one of South Africa's most pristine biodiversity areas. The area is situated between Badplaas and Barberton.