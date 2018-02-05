A total of nine people died in Mpumalanga on Monday morning when two vehicles collided.

Community Safety spokesperson Joseph Mabuza said the incident took place on the N4 road 15 kilometres from Nelspruit.

“An SUV‚ which was carrying four people‚ collided with a bakkie. The SUV was coming from Mozambique and the bakkie was travelling to Mozambique‚” Mabuza said.

He said the accident occurred after one of the drivers lost control of the vehicle and collided head on with the other. Both drivers were declared at the scene.

“Eight bodies were picked up from the scene. Three people were taken to the hospital‚ but one died on arrival. All eight bodies were burnt beyond recognition.”

Mabuza said the police were still at the scene cleaning the road‚ which has now been opened to the public.